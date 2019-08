BEAUMONT, Texas — A GoFundMe has been started to help with funeral costs of Travis Darby, who was killed in an early morning crash on Saturday.

The crash happened around 3:07 a.m. Saturday morning in the 1700 block of W. Cardinal Drive, according to a news release.

Darby's dog was also killed.

Click here to support Funeral and Memorial Fund for Travis Darby organized by Barbara Emmons This page was created to support the Darby family in their difficult time. Travis Darby was a man who's life was full of passion and love. He was a father, a son, a brother and a friend to many. He loved his family, his dog, Charlie and his friends.

People have already pledged more than $2,000.

