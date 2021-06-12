Pandemic-related supply shortages hindering Southeast Texas animals from finding 'furever' homes

The Humane Society of Southeast Texas' old facility was heavily damaged in a 2016 fire.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Global, pandemic-related supply shortages are being felt in Southeast Texas and hindering a local non-profit from helping animals find their 'furever' homes.

The Humane Society of Southeast Texas said the supply chain issues have brought about major setbacks to the opening of their new facility.

The Humane Society was set to open a new facility after their old one was heavily damaged in a 2016 fire. In the fall of 2020, demolition began to get rid of the old building.

Construction for the new facility began in June of 2021 and was scheduled to be completed by Thanksgiving. Due to global supply chain issues, the non-profit is still waiting for their doors to open.

“It’s raw materials we are needing to get our hands on,” Taylor Westphal, shelter manager, said.

The Southeast Texas non-profit is waiting for new doors, flooring, and kennels cages for the animals.

“The company that we hired is just having a hard time getting the raw materials needed to build the kennels, so it's just been pushed back, and pushed back, and pushed back,” Westphal said.

Members of the Humane Society are trying to be patient, but the delay is impacting the animals in need.

“With the new shelter, we were supposed to have more capacity for cats and for dogs, so we're still kind of regulating what we have now,” Westphal said. “But, we understand the current situation with how ordering stuff does.”

If construction plans go according to the new schedule, the flooring should be completed by Jan. 5, 2022 and the kennel should be installed shortly after, Westphal said. The Southeast Texas non-profit is hoping for a February “soft” opening.

“As soon as we get in here, we’ll be able to get a lot more animals off the streets,” Westphal said.

After construction is finished on the new facility, the Humane Society plans to renovate their old facility to have more room for pets and workers.