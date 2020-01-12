Giving Tuesday: ExxonMobil gives $85k to Beaumont-area groups

The Lamar University Foundation will receive $45k. Nutrition and Services for Seniors will also get a $10k donation

BEAUMONT, Texas — Several Southeast Texas non-profits are getting a hand up this Giving Tuesday as ExxonMobil announced it will donate more than $85,000 to support education, arts and senior service organizations.

ExxonMobil made the announcement on Dec. 1.

Recipients include the Lamar University Foundation, Beaumont Public Schools Foundation, the Golden Triangle Chapter of the Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering, the Art Museum of Southeast Texas, and Nutrition and Services for Seniors according to an ExxonMobil news release.

The Lamar University Foundation will receive $45,000, the Golden Triangle Chapter of the Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering and its Trailblazer program will get $15,000 and Nutrition and Services for Seniors will get $10,000 according to the release.

The Art Museum of Southeast Texas will also receive $10,000 for its “Art After School” program and museum memberships for Beaumont public school students, and the Beaumont Public Schools Foundation will receive $5,125 for teaching grants, and the purchase of masks and water for partner schools.

“An economy stressed by the effects of a global pandemic has presented a number of challenges for our community and local nonprofit organizations that have been asked to do more with fewer resources,” said Nakisha Burns, ExxonMobil Beaumont public and government affairs manager. “We hope our contributions will provide some relief as these organizations work to maintain their operations and quality services under what are perhaps some unprecedented circumstances.”

These contributions are in addition to the more than $260,000 ExxonMobil has contributed to local nonprofit organizations in 2020, including a $160,000 contribution to the United Way of Beaumont and North Jefferson County to support a variety of programs across the region.