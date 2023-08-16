The Giving Field to host Lemonade Stand fundraiser August 19

The funds will to towards the organization's wish list items

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Giving Field is hosting a lemonade stand fundraiser August 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 2895 Liberty Street.

Customers can cool off with a cold drink, visit the garden and the field, visit the chickens, and see the antique cars brought in by The Tri-City Corvette Club.

The Giving Field is an urban garden non-profit organization in Beaumont that promotes sustainability and taking processed foods out of homes and soup kitchens.

The Giving Field is financially self-sustainable through a . The garden was inspired from community gardens in Houston, Austin, and New Orleans.

Ten years in the making, the one-acre plot of land across from St. Anne Catholic School has been transformed into a donation garden for local soup kitchens including Some Other Place in Beaumont and The Hospitality Center in Port Arthur.

The organizations goal is to raise $3,700 to purchase wish list items for the field.

Outdoor Ceiling fan (approx. $375)

Metal Clip Boards (approx. $60)

Dewalt 20V Max Power Tool combo kit 6 PC. (approx. $620)

Mulch-full load, delivered (approx. $618)

Organic Micro life Soil Amendments for Fall crops (approx. $700)

Bee Observation Hive for educational use (approx. $400)

Hand tools (approx. $200)

Hand clippers (approx. $200)

Garden colanders (approx. $225)

Garden wagon (approx. $180)

3 steel long-handle hoes (approx. $45 each)

For more information call (409) 201-8702.

