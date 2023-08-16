x
The Giving Field to host Lemonade Stand fundraiser August 19

The funds will to towards the organization's wish list items

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Giving Field is hosting a lemonade stand fundraiser August 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 2895 Liberty Street. 

Customers can cool off with a cold drink, visit the garden and the field, visit the chickens, and see the antique cars brought in by The Tri-City Corvette Club.

The Giving Field is an urban garden non-profit organization in Beaumont that promotes sustainability and taking processed foods out of homes and soup kitchens. 

The Giving Field is financially self-sustainable through a . The garden was inspired from community gardens in Houston, Austin, and New Orleans.

Ten years in the making, the one-acre plot of land across from St. Anne Catholic School has been transformed into a donation garden for local soup kitchens including Some Other Place in Beaumont and The Hospitality Center in Port Arthur. 

The organizations goal is to raise $3,700 to purchase wish list items for the field.  

  • Outdoor Ceiling fan (approx. $375)
  • Metal Clip Boards (approx. $60)
  • Dewalt 20V Max Power Tool  combo kit 6 PC. (approx. $620) 
  • Mulch-full load, delivered (approx. $618) 
  • Organic Micro life Soil Amendments for Fall crops (approx. $700) 
  • Bee Observation Hive for educational use (approx. $400) 
  • Hand tools (approx. $200) 
  • Hand clippers (approx. $200)
  • Garden colanders (approx. $225)
  • Garden wagon (approx. $180)
  • 3 steel long-handle hoes (approx. $45 each) 

For more information call (409) 201-8702.

