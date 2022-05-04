Beaumont non-profit receives $16K grant to help girls aging out of foster care

Residents can apply for extended foster care at 18 and stay until they are 22.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Texas Bar Foundation is making the transition into adulthood a little easier for girls aging out of foster care in Beaumont.

Girls’ Haven received a $16,285 grant from the Texas Bar Foundation to help cover the cost of housing for residents aging out of foster care, according to a news release.

The non-profit organization made the announcement Wednesday. Girls’ Haven says residents can apply for extended foster care at 18 and stay until they are 22.

“They provide shelter, continued therapy and counseling, continued case management, and help the residents ease into adulthood while they attend school or work,” a statement from Girls’ Haven said in part.

The organization said its priority is to enhance the quality of life for girls in need and to help the girls successfully transition to the next phase of their lives.

The Texas Bar Foundation awarded more than $24 million

in grants to law-related programs since 1965, according to the release.

