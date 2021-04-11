Girls' Haven upcoming gumbo sale supporting at-risk youth in Southeast Texas

Proceeds from the gumbo sale allows Girls' Haven to continue their mission in providing a nurturing, home-like environment for girls in need.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Girls' Haven will be hosting its 2nd annual gumbo drive-thru fundraiser on Nov. 13 between 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Pre-order is available for pick up Friday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for fresh gumbo only. Pre-orders must be placed by Nov. 7.

The order includes a quart of chicken and sausage gumbo with rice and crackers for $15. It can be purchased fresh or frozen.

Because of COVID-19, they had to switch to drive-thru services and are hoping to go back to having their traditional festival next year.

Public Relations and Development Director Kaylee Henry spoke exclusively with 12News about how Girls' Haven aids young girls at risk here in Southeast Texas.

"Mostly, all of our girls are in the CPS system, so it is a foster home. We have girls ranging in age as young as 6 years old all the way up to 22," said Henry.

Girls can stay at the campus from ages 6-17 and from 18-22. They can stay in a supervised independent living program.

"We actually have apartments they can stay in as extended foster care while they go to college or work. They can stay with us, but also have that freedom while we are there to help them ease into adulthood," said Henry.

According to their website, Girls’ Haven seeks to provide a safe home-like environment for girls who are affected by physical, sexual, and emotional abuse, neglect, abandonment, homelessness, and severe family dysfunction. Their priority is to promote and enhance the quality of life of girls in need.

Proceeds from the gumbo sale allow Girls' Haven to continue their mission in providing a home-like environment for its girls. They need the community's help more than ever to mend the damage that COVID-19 has caused to fundraising.

You can contact 409-832-6223 or kaylee.henry@girlshaveninc.org for delivery, questions, or if you would like to donate, sponsor or volunteer.