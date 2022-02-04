LIST: Where you can find Girl Scouts cookies in the Beaumont area

Starting February 18, supporters can purchase cookies at booths located outside local businesses.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Girl Scouts are kicking off their 2022 Cookie Season in Southeast Texas.

The Girl Scouts are bringing back the classics plus new additions such as the "Adventurefuls." It’s a brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

The Girl Scouts cookie entrepreneurs are back this year with a hybrid selling model. They're giving customers the ability to order online, and they're bringing back in-person selling.

Starting February 12, local Girl Scouts will begin approaching customers door-to-door or by using digital and social media to promote their online sales.

If you know a Girl Scout, tell her you're interested in buying cookies from her online, and she’ll make sure you get your order. Customers can order and pay for cookies online for direct shipment or local delivery.

Other ways to purchase Girl Scout Cookies:

Enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to find a booth near you.

Text “Cookies” to 59618.

Download and install the free Cookie Finder app on your IOS or Android device and press "Find Cookies Now!"

Walmart at 1360 N. Main Street in Vidor

Dates: February 18, February 19, February 20, February 25, February 26, February 27. March 5, March 12, March 18, March 26.

Walmart at 8585 Memorial Blvd in Port Arthur

Dates: February 19, February 20, February 26, February 27. March 5, March 6, March 12, March 13.

Sundara Coffee House at 4000 Lincoln Ave in Groves

Dates: February 19, March 5, March 12

Lowe's Home Improvement at 8383 Memorial Blvd in Port Arthur

Dates: February 18, February 19, February 26, February 27, March 2, March 8, March 12, March 13, March 15, March 17, March 23, March 26, March 27, March 31.

Petco at 8735 Memorial Blvd in Port Arthur

February 19, March 5, March 11, March 18,

Walmart at 795 Texas Ave in Bridge City

February 18, February 19