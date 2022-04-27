'Anything is possible' | Girl recovering from 2021 Port Arthur accident reunites with firefighter who helped save her

Today, she's still recovering from that accident and must learn how to walk and speak again.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — In May 2021, Zoey Young was struck by a car in Port Arthur. First responders worked to save her life.

As of April 2022, she's still recovering from that accident and must learn how to walk and speak again.

Young is taking speech therapy classes. In that class, she saw a familiar face. It was one of the first responders who helped save her life.

The same firefighter also needs speech therapy classes, and so began the story of an unlikely friendship.

“I put hearts on everything and I like pink, purple and blue,” Young said.

Young has her spark back.

It's something her family worried would not return, after she was struck by a car in Port Arthur last year.

Young was rushed to a hospital in Houston, and so began her long journey to recovery.

From physical therapy helping her to walk, to speech therapy, everyday Young is defying the odds.

“Kind of a long-time blah, blah, blah and just a day ago when I had my crash,” Young said.

While her memory might be fuzzy, one thing that is clear is her admiration for Harold Jones.

Jones is a Port Arthur firefighter and he was on duty the day of Young’s accident.

He helped save her life, and in a twist, Jones found himself at CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth needing speech therapy following a stroke.

“I came here and not in the best of moods you know just depressed and I look over and I see a child loud and it was Zoey and it just lifted my spirits a bit,” Jones said.

Every Wednesday during speech therapy class, Jones and Young laugh, and learn but more importantly, they lift each other up.

“Just look at Zoey from when I rescued her and she was struggling, to now her full of energy just know anything is possible. And you can achieve it,” Jones said.

Young girl recovering after being struck by truck in Port Arthur neighborhood in 2021 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9