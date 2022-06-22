'Girl Power' event set to empower young adults by teaching self-defense skills

Women are significantly more likely than men to be injured during an assault.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Whether it be a stranger or a new partner experts say it's important young women know how to protect themselves from violence.

Women are significantly more likely than men to be injured during an assault according to findings from the National Violence Against Women Survey.

More than 64% of women who experienced some form assault by the age of 18 were assaulted by their significant other according to the survey.

Shonda Armstrong, a nurse from Orange, is hosting an event this weekend called "Girl Power" aimed to teach young adults safety and self-defense.

"Nurse Shonda" partnered with Beaumont's Tiger Rock Martial Arts to teach self-defense techniques at the event on Saturday, June 25, 2022.

The event, "Girl Power - Safety and self-defense for teens," will happen Saturday at Tiger Rock Martial Arts in Beaumont at 3803 Calder Ave. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.