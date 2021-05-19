6-year-old girl in 'serious but stable condition' after being struck by car

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the girl suffering from life-threatening injuries from an auto-pedestrian accident.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A 6-year-old girl is recovering in a hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a Port Arthur neighborhood, according to the Port Arthur Police Department.

It happened Tuesday just before 7 p.m. in the 2000 block of 17th Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the girl suffering from life-threatening injuries from the auto-pedestrian accident.

She was taken to a Houston hospital in “serious but stable condition,” police say.

Investigators say the driver involved was not fault at the time of the accident.

A review of the accident is still underway by the Advanced Accident Reconstruction Team of the Port Arthur Police Department.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.