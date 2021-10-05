Run for a cause at the 'Gift of Life Monster Dash' to benefit breast and ovarian cancer initiatives

The 11th Annual 5K Ribbon Run honors the legacy of Julie Richardson Procter, a beloved Southeast Texan who lost her battle to ovarian cancer in 2011 at 51.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Put on your costumes and grab your treat bags for the 11th Annual Julie Richardson Procter 5K Ribbon Run.

The “Gift of Life Monster Dash” takes place Saturday, Oct. 30 in Downtown Beaumont from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration opens at 6 a.m.

(Editor's Note: The above video is from Oct. 1, 2019.)

This event benefits the Gift of Life’s breast and ovarian cancer initiatives. There will be a pink and teal pumpkin patch, 5K trick or treat route, wizard of wellness village, hair-raising entertainment, a costume contest, candy galore and many more fun activities for all.

“We invite everyone to join us for this special occasion of camaraderie and love,” said Regina Rogers, Gift of Life founder and chair.

Cancer survivors will take center stage at the Harvest of Heroes Celebration Ceremony at 8 a.m. to kick off the Ribbon Run. The opening ceremony will offer a supportive expression of survivorship along with recognition of top sponsors and teams.

The run honors the legacy of Julie Richardson Procter, a beloved Southeast Texas attorney and devoted Gift of Life board member who lost her battle to ovarian cancer in 2011 at the age of 51. Her wish was that her bravery would serve as a meaningful catalyst to educate other women about the risk and symptoms of the disease and help save their lives.

Funds raised will go towards the Gift of Life’s women’s health program, which has heightened awareness and provided information to thousands of Southeast Texans about ovarian and breast cancer. They’ve also helped extend the lives of nearly 275 women throughout seven counties who were diagnosed with breast cancer through the program’s free preventative screenings, diagnostic tests and treatment navigation and healing.

“This has been a challenging time for everyone, but truly the need in our community has never been greater as we experience the trials of a global pandemic, financial uncertainty, unemployment and heartbreaking loss,” said Norma Sampson, Gift of Life executive director.

Participants can register for $30 and begin fundraising for the organization. Breast and ovarian cancer survivors are free, as well as children six years old and younger. T-shirts are available as supplies last.

Registration packets may be picked up Thursday, Oct. 28 and Friday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Beaumont Civic Center lobby.

For event information, sponsorship opportunities or to register, please call Gift of Life at (409)-833-3663 or visit giftoflifebmt.org.