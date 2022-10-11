Gift of Life, LifeShare Blood Center awarded check by Miracle Match for Life sponsors

Proceeds from the golf tournament have furthered participation of marrow and blood donations, as well as breast cancer screenings and prevention in Southeast Texas.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Three non-profits were presented a check in Beaumont on Thursday to help fund their missions.

Representatives from Be the Match, LifeShare Blood Center and Gift of Life received funds generating from the 2022 Miracle Match for Life Benefit Golf Tournament, according to a news release from the Gift of Life.

Miracle Match for Life is a collaborative partnership of Badische Anilin und Soda Fabrik (BASF) TotalEnergies Petrochemicals, LLC and TotalEnergies.

The three non-profits received $27,500 each from these companies.

This initiative has raised more than $2 million through its benefit golf tournament.

Shelly Vitanza with the BASF Community and Government Affairs Department says her team looks forward to raising the money for the community.

"We live here in the community, we work here in the community. It's just a really great thing to raise that much money know that its going to go to life saving measures for people right here in Southeast Texas," she said.

Be the Match helps patients with leukemia, lymphoma and other diseases who need a marrow or umbilical cord blood transplant.

The organization has the world’s largest listing of marrow donors, as well as donated cord blood units, according to their website.

LifeShare Blood Center has been supplying blood components and other related services to hundreds of medical facilities and hospitals since 1942.

The Gift of Life program is one of the largest cancer screening initiatives in the state of Texas. The program provides medically underserved men and women in Southeast Texas with types of cancer screenings, according to their website.