BEAUMONT — The "Julia Richardson Proctor 5K Ribbon Run and Color Rush" is the Gift of Life's annual fundraising event. The proceeds raised from the event go toward raising awareness in southeast Texas throughout the year. Among other services, the Gift of Life provides cancer screenings and information to people who otherwise may not be able to afford it.

"They sometimes just fall through the cracks, so we're doing all we can to help them," said Karen Fuljenz, a Gift of Life Volunteer.

Fuljenz went on to explain that they do events to raise awareness throughout the year. They provide a mobile van to bring medical exams and screenings to the community. They make it easier for people to get checked.

The Gift of Life believes early detection is the best protection. 21-year breast cancer survivor Joanne Broussard said that may be the reason she's still here today.

"That's the key to survivorship, is catching it early. Matter of fact, I had had a mammogram six months before my husband found the lump. Even when he found the lump they could not see it on a regular mammogram," explained Broussard.

Now Broussard volunteers her time with the Gift of Life to help other women receive the same services she did. She said it's so important for women to do self-breast exams, get checked and when the time comes, get regular mammograms.

"You know people are afraid what they're going to find out, you should be afraid not to find out because you can take care of the problem," said Broussard.

It costs $30 to register for the 5K, and registration will be held at the Beaumont Civic Center from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., or on the morning of the event. Breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and other gynecological cancer survivors and kids under the age of six are free.

You can find all the registration information, and more on the fun events they'll have throughout the morning on the Gift of Life website.

