'Brenda's Arbor' | Legacy of Gift of Life ambassador honored with project constructed by Boy Scout, Monsignor Kelly High School student

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Gift of Life hosted a special dedication of "Brenda's Arbor" on Monday in honor of the non profit's champion, Brenda Roberts.

Gift of Life is an organization with a mission to help save the lives of underserved Southeast Texas women and men.

Roberts was an invaluable ambassador for the organization and a stalwart advocate of children and cancer survivors. In 2017, she passed away after a brief battle with cancer, according to a news release from Gift of Life.

Gift of Life founder and Chair Regina Rogers says they continue to cherish the precious memory of their treasured friend.

"She was known for her compassionate heart, and for always reaching out in love to those who were suffering, particularly from cancer," Rogers said. "This arbor will perpetuate her legacy as it will serve as a welcoming respite for the many cancer clients and survivors who visit our office."

Brenda's Arbor was constructed as an Eagle Scout project by Boy Scout and Monsignor Kelly High School Student Noah Sodolak. Sodolak selected Gift of Life women's and men's cancer program as recipients of his community service, according to the release.

He shared a desire to provide a peaceful and welcoming outdoor site for local cancer survivors.

"Noah did an outstanding job creating a beautiful structure that will provide a place of peace and reflection for our clients and staff," said Gift of Life Executive Director Norma Sampson. "We are inspired and awed by the effort and resources that went into building this meaningful space."

Sodolak was joined by fellow members from Troop 85, as well as troop leaders, family, and volunteers in the construction of the project.