'He could play any of them' | Texas band director Gerald Stewart remembered as well-rounded musician

Now, he's remembering his brother as a well-rounded musician.



“I remember many nights he would come home and he would sit up all night and play John Coltrane,” Brent said.



Stewart got his start in music in Silsbee.



He landed his first job at the Liberty Training Center where he taught band.



Eventually, he went on to become the band director at the Charlton-Pollard High School in Beaumont.



“He took the first black high school band that we know then to Europe and play with the queen,” Brent said.



Former students of Stewart took it to Facebook to share the impact Stewart made on their lives.



“When Charlton-Pollard closed, he had a vision. He said 'I want my own band.' And that's what he did he got the recruitment of guys.” Brent said.



And that's when Starship Band was born. Brent said he was the band's stage and road manager.



“Starship was Texas known. We did a Texas tour. We traveled to Oklahoma and Louisiana,” Brent said.



Although Brent and Stewart bonded on the road and through shows, brotherhood is the bond he said he'll miss the most.



“I'll miss him. I'll miss him,” Brent said.