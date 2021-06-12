‘I have to make a difference’: George Floyd’s uncle on mission to empower communities, push for equality

After his nephew's highly publicized murder, Selwyn Jones has been on a mission to make communities better.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Making a difference is now a way of life for 51-year-old former NFL cornerback Selwyn Jones, who made Fort Worth one of his stops where he spoke about equality.

Jones is the uncle of George Floyd, whose death sparked protests around the world.

"I have to make a difference," Jones said.

He has visited cities across the country, speaking to groups and organizations. He said he hopes to have an impact.

"Treat people equally," Jones said. "It's a simple philosophy. Treat people like you want to be treated, and things will get better."

Jones reflects on his nephew, George Floyd

"I am that laughing, smiling, happy uncle," he said.

One of the hardest things for Jones, he said, is the fact that he had just spent time with Floyd before his death.

While growing up, Jones shared that they called Floyd "Perry."

Floyd is the son of Jones' older sister. Since he and his nephew were in the same age group, they developed a close relationship.

"It was two weeks before his death, or murder, I went to visit him," Jones said. "He tried to pick me up like he always does. That can't happen anymore."

Jones still gets emotional about how the world watched Floyd die at the hands of police officer Derek Chauvin. He admitted there are times he breaks down and cries sometimes when he thinks about Floyd. Jones was home with his children at the time of the murder.

"I have a new word that I use called man-o-pause. What that means is, I can cry any second or any minute when I think about Perry... laying underneath somebody's knee with two or three people restraining him not letting him leave," Jones explained. "It literally drove me crazy. When you sat and watch one of your favorite people get totally dominated by power and control, hatred, and racism, it tore my heart out."

It's a heart that also waits on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to decide if Floyd will be cleared by the State of Texas.

On Oct. 5, the Parole and Pardons Board, appointed by Abbott, voted to recommend a pardon to Floyd. It stems from the prison time Floyd served in Houston after a wrongful 2004 drug conviction.

"Let's hope people see it within their heart to do the right thing, and you know, that's a slow process. Governor, do what the evidence tells you that you should do. I can't make a decision for the governor," Jones said. "All I can say is that the person you are talking about changed the whole narrative of the whole world."

Jones' mission

Still, Jones is out to change the world as much as possible, especially for young people of all backgrounds.

"We have to let them know they are kings and queens. It doesn't matter if they are Black, white, yellow, or green, because they are our future leaders. They are our world changers," he said.