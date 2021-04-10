Gov. Abbott's decision: Whether to pardon George Floyd

In October, Texas' parole board sent Abbott a unanimous recommendation to pardon George Floyd for a 2004 conviction.

TEXAS, USA — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott isn’t saying whether he will posthumously pardon George Floyd for a 2004 drug arrest.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired October 2021

Floyd spent much of his life in Houston before his death last year in Minneapolis led to a reckoning in the U.S. over race and policing.

In October, Texas' parole board sent Abbott a unanimous recommendation to pardon Floyd whose arrest by a former officer whose police work is no longer trusted by prosecutors.

The Republican governor typically hands out pardons around Christmas, but he has remained silent over what would be only the second posthumous pardon by a Texas governor.