Fear of past winter storm repeat leads to generator shortage across Texas

The demand for generators has resulted in customers being told they will not receive their order until next year.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The fear of a repeat of what happened this past winter is increasing demand for generators across Texas.

Due to record-low temperatures this past winter, thousands of Texans were left without power for days.

On Monday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas released a statement warning those on the ERCOT grid on what they can do to conserve energy.

During this past winter storm, ERCOT declared a level three Energy Emergency Alert and issued rolling power outages to conserve energy.

Phones were ringing off the hook for one generator store in North Texas.

ERCOT’s message and the winter storm taught some homeowners the value of being prepared.

"I feel like the freeze kind of woke me up again a little bit about being prepared and not relying on the system," homeowner Pedro Garcia said.

Garcia said he spent more than $1,000 on his system but that peace of mind is priceless.

The cost for a home stand-by generators can be as high as $10,000.

