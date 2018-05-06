According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, they get calls reporting alligator sightings daily. Owner of Gator Country Gary Saurage said tropical storm Harvey had a lot to do with the increase in sightings.

The state has had 805 sightings so far this year. Saurage said they've run 100 calls here in Southeast Texas this year, and they've found 70 this season.

Despite these rising numbers, he said usually aligators are not out to attack humans. There are 7 million alligators in the country, and 1 million in Texas. That being said, he explained there has only been one fatal death by an alligator in Texas.

Roy Donahoe is just nine years old. Today he attended the first ever Gator Country Day Camp and learned alligators aren't as scary as they may seem.

"I always imagined them as a giant killer, but I didn't know they could be so soft," said Donahoe.

He said at camp they got to safely interact with alligators, snakes, raccoons and even a skunk.

Saurage said gators have a natural fear of people, and unless threatened or hand fed they usually won't approach them. Texas Parks and Wildlife wanted to be sure to remind everyone that feeding alligators is illegal.

Saurage wanted to remind everyone that this is their habitat too. In most cases, if you see an alligator it is not actually a cause for concern. He said they sometimes wander from their natural habitat, but usually don't stray too far.

"He may not be very far from a bayou or a river, and he'll normally go back," explained Saurage.

If however you find one in your residential area, he stresses to not go near it, and instead call dispatch at Texas Parks and Wildlife. They run at speeds as fast as 35 MPH and just a swing of their tails could break a leg.

Saurage said an alligator may look like it's dead or sleeping, but you can never be sure. He explained an alligator bites down with 3000 pounds of pressure per square inch.

"Remember something, that alligator can go from laying dead still to 22 MPH just like that...Look both of my thumbs have been put back on my hands from alligator bites," said Sauage.

If you see one that's a threat to your livestock, your pets, or other humans you should call and report it and Texas Parks and Wildlife will decide what to do from there.

If possible, Saurage wants the gators to be able to stay in their natural habitat, but if arrangements must be made they are either sent to live out at Gator Country or other areas, or are harvested for their meat and skin.

If you sight a gator and it's posing a threat to you our your home, call Texas Parks and Wildlife at (409) 892-8666

