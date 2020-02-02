BEAUMONT, Texas — One of Southeast Texas' favorite Gator Country alligators says spring 2020 is well on its way.

'Big Al' is an 13 foot 4 inch alligator, housed at Gator Country off of I-10 in Beaumont, made his prediction Sunday afternoon.

A Facebook post from the park said an order had been placed with Tia Juanita's in Winnie for the 1,000 lb. gator.

"If Big Al eats...no more winter," the post continued. "We don't need no stinking gopher!"

In a Sunday afternoon Facebook live, Gator Country owner Gary Saurage reminded fans there was no need to check with the 'overgrown hedgehog' this Groundhog Day because Al will 'tell you the truth about wintertime.'

"If this alligator eats, that means we are done with winter," Saurage said. "If he doesn't, don't bring your swimsuits out yet."

In the video, the gator could be seen chomping down on the Tia Juanita's meal, complete with a loaded baked potato. Saurage said it's the first time in five years.

