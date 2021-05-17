Gator Country floods after extensive rainfall across Southeast Texas

BEAUMONT, Texas — Across Southeast Texas, people are hoping and praying that Tuesday won't be as bad as Monday.
But, if you find yourself in flooded waters, be sure to check your surroundings. You don't want to come face to face with a gator.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to multiple calls Tuesday afternoon along Interstate 10 near and Highway 365.
That's near Gator Country, so there's a higher chance you'd find them out there.
While the rain has let up across Southeast Texas Monday evening, the damage is already done to several homes and businesses as they look to recover yet again from another storm.
Like a number of areas across Southeast Texas, Jefferson County saw extensive rain on Monday.
Stalled vehicles, flooded homes and businesses are what many are left to deal with.
"When you really sit back and look at this it's like it's not fair," said Gator Country owner Gary Saurage.
His business is completely flooded and his homes on the property are inches away from taking on water.
"I think this one caught everyone by surprise,” Saurage said. “Look around. Look at this. My outdoor kitchen is underwater. Who would have thought in the first day that it's this bad."
This storm forced the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to conduct a number of rescues across the region, including moving cattle to higher ground.
With more rain in the forecast, Saurage says he knows the drill, hoping for the best, while also preparing for the worst.
"What am I gonna do? Pack up 700 alligators and move to high ground? That's not gonna work, man,” Saurage said. “This is where we're at. We're used to it. We’re built for this. We understand it's gonna happen."
Saurage says that all of his gators are accounted for. You can expect this weather to stick around through the week so stay with 12News StormTrackers.