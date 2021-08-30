Gator Country, Madison's team up to help with Hurricane Ida relief efforts

Since their Sunday evening announcement, more than $5,000 has been raised to help residents of Louisiana.

BEAUMONT, Texas — While Louisiana takes stock of what remains after Hurricane Ida, Southeast Texas businesses, non-profits and churches are gathering supplies to lend a hand.

Gator Country owner, Gary Saurage, and Madison’s owner, Frankie Randazzo, are teaming up to help with Hurricane Ida relief efforts, and they are asking the Southeast Texas community for donations.

"It was about 8:00,” Saurage said. “I called Frankie and said, ‘Hey man what do you think we can do?’ And he said, ‘I'll show you what we can do.’ He's great at this. Food service, it's what he does."

On Sunday night, around 5 p.m., Madison’s and Gator Country announced they would once again team up to get supplies to those impacted in Louisiana.

Since that announcement, it has been carload after carload at Madison’s, where people have been bringing in supplies and monetary donations. Some donations could come with a prize, Saurage said.

“I don’t care if they bring a can of beans,” Saurage said. “If they go in there and tell the manager their here to donate, we'll give them a free pass to Gator Country. Come on Southeast Texas lets fill this thing up.”

Saurage is no stranger to helping out and points out that hurricane season is unfortunately just getting started.

“We've been lucky twice now,” Saurage siad. “But we still have six weeks to go. So I think everyone needs to stay humble and we all need to help each other. So, what I’m telling you is we got to help these neighbors because they always help us.”

Frankie Randazzo said monetary donations on Venmo and Cash App have already surpassed $5,000, in addition to all of the food and supplies people have been bringing.

Randazzo said he always helps when he can.

"It started with Rita, when a friend of ours got us a generator, and we cooked all the food off and just gave it away,” Randazzo said. “Now, the attitude is that if we are able to be spared the stress and anxiety and cost to repair our homes and businesses, then we should take the time to go help those affected."

The people of Southeast Texas have been through hurricanes before and members of the community said it is their turn to help our neighbors.

“I feel like we all have stuff around the house that we probably have extras of, especially nonperishable stuff like shampoo, soap, trash bags, stuff like that," Jacey Garcia, Beaumont resident, said.

Randazzo and Saurage are still working out when they will be able to bring the supplies to Louisiana as officials continue to find the best ways to deal with the aftermath of Ida.

“We're waiting on the state troopers in Louisiana to let us know when we can go back in,” Randazzo said. “The worst thing you can do is just show up. A bunch of yahoos from Texas with a barbeque grill.”

For those who would like to donate, it is not too late. Madison’s on Dowlen is open until 2 a.m., and Gator Country will take donations 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

