Beaumont gas station clerk attempts to spray armed robbery suspect with bear spray, suspect flees scene

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are searching for a suspect accused of a gas station armed robbery early Thursday morning.

On Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 2:58 a.m., Beaumont Police officers were sent to the Shell Food Mart on 10910 Eastex Freeway in reference to a victim of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found out the store clerk sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the hand, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.

The clerk told police the suspect entered the store and selected a drink from the cooler.

The suspect then approached the counter, took out a gun and pointed it at the clerk, demanding him to put money in his backpack.

The clerk got a large can of bear spray from underneath the counter and attempted to spray the suspect, according to the release.

The suspect then fired several rounds at the clerk while he left the store, fleeing on foot northbound along the Eastex service road.

The clerk was treated for a finger injury at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont.

The suspect didn't take any money from the clerk and is still on the run, according to the release.



The suspect is described as a man in between 5'7" to 5'10" tall and between 160 to 180 pounds.

He was captured on surveillance footage wearing a red hoodie with a large rose on the chest and smaller roses on the sleeves, red bandana over the face, camouflage pants and black shoes.

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information