Dozens gather to honor 4 people killed after police say an SUV crashed into a golf cart in Galveston

HOUSTON — Dozens came out Saturday to remember the four people killed in a crash last week in Galveston.

Investigators say a driver in an SUV ran a stop sign hitting a golf cart. He was arrested and is facing intoxication manslaughter charges.

People came from all over to show their support for the grieving families.

"This family has been through a lot. They are an honorable family," said Frank Guerra, a family friend.

Family members of the four victims killed in a golf cart crash last week returned to the spot where they lost their loved ones.

"We will continue to support the two young men that lost their father and sons," said Guerra.

The families said they wanted to honor 49-year-old Felipe Betancur, 4-year-old Kaisyn Bentacour, 14-year-old Brailyn Cantu and 25-year-old Destiny Uvalle. This grandfather, his niece, and 2 grandchildren were killed last week after an alleged drunk driver ran a stop sign and crashed into their golf cart.

The grandmother and another grandchild were also on the golf cart and were taken to the hospital.

On Saturday, with candles, balloons and music, people gathered to remember and honor their lives.

"My brother was the glue that kept the family together. You see the people you know the kind of person he was," said Ray Betancur.