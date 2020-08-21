Galveston County officials: Evacuations not expected at this time

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said they’re ready to use all resources available to keep residents and visitors informed on what’s happening out in the Gulf.

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — As people keep their eyes on the tropics, those living in Southeast Texas along the Gulf Coast are urged to stay weather aware.

However, the coronavirus pandemic has also created a new set of challenges.

Galveston County is no stranger to severe weather so county leaders are doing what they can to stay ahead of this year’s hurricane season.

Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said Saturday afternoon they do not expect a need for evacuation in the case of Tropical Storm Marco with the potential exception of Bolivar Peninsula.

He also said they do not expect have a storm surge warning west of Sabine Pass.

They are waiting to see what the storms do at this time. He explained the storm track for Marco is expected to push further east with a potential landfall from Monday afternoon to Tuesday afternoon.

He said he is more concerned about the potential of Tropical Storm Laura should the storm's development not be impeded by land mass.

Buses for evacuating Galveston County

On Saturday, Henry gave an update on their plan if evacuations are needed this hurricane season during the pandemic.

The county judge said they will keep the number of people on each bus to 15 to allow for social distancing. That number could go up once they get a closer look at the buses.

The county will be getting 100 buses from the state if they are needed, allowing for the evacuation of 1,500 people.

Henry also said they have a contract with Clear Creek ISD for more buses if they are needed to help evacuate.

He added that the county is still good to go with sending their evacuees to Austin where they can take shelter for a few days.

Henry said they’re ready to use all resources available to keep residents and visitors informed on what’s happening out in the Gulf.

“One is the electronic billboards on I-45 that we can flash a message up there with just about 30 seconds to a minutes notice and then finally we have the ability to send a text message to any cell phone that’s in Galveston County,” Henry said.

The county’s office of emergency management also shares a building with the National Weather Service which allows for immediate, real-time updates.

"So whereas everyone in the county gets an update twice a day about every 12 hours, I’d necessary we can literally walk across the hall and to ask a meteorologist: is there an update?” Henry said.

Also, because of COVID-19, the county has to think about keeping first responders and the community safe from the virus.

They’re stocked with plenty of personal protective equipment but aren’t sure on how they’re going to deal with transportation if evacuations are needed.

The county judge just wants people to take the threat of any storm in the Gulf seriously.