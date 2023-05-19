Galveston County Sheriff's Office doubling patrols to keep 2023 Go Topless Jeep Weekend safe

Major Ray Nolen with the Galveston County Sheriff's Office told 12News as of Friday night, law enforcement have already made more than 20 arrests.

BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — The Galveston County Sheriff's Office has doubled its resources for what is known to many Texans as the wildest weekend of the year on the Bolivar Peninsula.

Texans are already packing Crystal Beach for the 2023 Go Topless Jeep Weekend.

“I heard it was a good time, and so far it hasn't let us down,” a beachgoer said. “Being able to spend time with the people I love and meet new people.”

While many are preparing for a fun weekend, deputies are ready for a potentially dangerous one. Major Ray Nolen with the Galveston County Sheriff's Office told 12News as of Friday night, law enforcement has already made more than 20 arrests.

"A lot of disorderly conduct, fighting, assaults, a lot of drunkenness,” Lt. Fred Sweeney with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office said.

During the 2022 Go Topless Jeep Weekend, more than 180 arrests were made, more than 190 misdemeanor charges were filed and multiple felony charges were filed.

In addition to the arrests, more than 30 people were injured during the 2022 event. Eight people were flown to a hospital, including a Galveston County deputy who was hit by a suspected drunk driver and suffered two broken legs, an arm injury and a head injury.

Captain Mark McGaffey with the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office previously told 12News the 2022 Go Topless Jeep Weekend was, "worse than what we’ve seen in the past."

To prevent a repeat of the chaos and in an attempt to keep attendees safe, the sheriff's office has doubled its resources. Almost 150 deputies will patrol the beach.

"Reckless operation of these vehicles, open containers, and public intoxication, minors in possession, minors consuming, which a lot of that leads up to the big one we enforce, which is driving while intoxicated or impaired," Lt. Sweeney said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies will also be in attendance to help keep Texans safe at the 2023 Go Topless Jeep Weekend.

“We've reached out to Texas DPS,” Lt. Sweeney said. “We have assistance from them with them sending in several units. We even have our local Galveston County precinct constables in this area assisting us this weekend.”

Jeep lovers and law enforcement officials are hoping for a safe and fun Go Topless Jeep Weekend.