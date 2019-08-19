BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — Hundreds of folks packed the inside of High Island high school Sunday to raise money for 14 year-old student who was extensive internal injuries in a pool incident.

Caden Strimple was at Fun Town water park in Crystal Beach last week when he was sucked into a pool drain. A friend noticed the teen submerged in the water. That's when staff members shut off the pump.

He was rushed to UTMB in Galveston. Now multiple surgeries are required to keep him alive. Galveston County sheriff Henry Troschesstt says that the teen might have been near the drain because of a dare.

His hometown of High Island is coming together for a fundraiser to raise money for his medical expenses.

"Caden is such an uplifting kid, anytime he sees me down or something, he'll just throw me a thumbs up or whatever," classmate Sarah weeks said.

This tight-knit community spent Sunday raising money and praying as he prepares to endure multiple surgeries.

His neighbor Brenda Flannagan says the past few days have been rough but they will be strong for Strimple.

"We know that he will come back with us soon to the peninsula and he's a fighter just like everybody on the bolivar peninsula," Flannagan said.

Fun Town water park in Crystal Beach are hosting a fundraiser later this month for Strimple's medical expenses.