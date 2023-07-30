Training simulator gives BPD officers chance to practice hundreds of scenarios

The Beaumont Police Department has used the MILO Range training simulator for 12 years.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is providing 12News a behind-the-scenes look into the training they have used for 12 years to prepare officers for real-life scenarios.

The Multiple Interactive Learning Objectives, or MILO Range, is a machine that simulates around 800 scenarios from active shooters to domestic violence calls, according to MILO Range instructor and BPD officer Matt Morrow.

Morrow tells 12News it is unique for a department the size of Beaumont's to have technology like this.

"It allows an inexperienced officer to address some issues that may take them ten years to see, but at the end of the day what's most important is if they fail here we can restart the simulator and it gives you room for mistakes technically where otherwise you don't have those on the streets," said Morrow.

Twice every year, officers go through four scenarios. During the training, officers are given basic information before being put to the test.

"Let's say the officer is giving really good verbal commands, has good control of the suspect, I can select a favorable ending," said Morrow, "If I don't think they are giving good commands I can make the scenario change where they have to use force."

The goal is to keep officers from having to use physical force, which Morrow said has worked. BPD uses around 85 to 90 percent less force than the national average, according to Morrow.

"At the end of the day nobody wants to use force. If you told the average cop, ‘you know what beginning tomorrow you never have to put your hands on another human being again in your life’ it'd be the greatest job in the world," he said.

The MILO Range training simulator is offered during BPD's Citizen's Police Academy. It is a 14 week course that starts August 17.