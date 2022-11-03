Future of Tyrrell Park Riding Stables unknown due to added requirements from City of Beaumont

The stables have been a staple in the community for six years, and owners are fighting to keep it that way.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Owners of Southeast Texas staple hope to continue providing the community with a meaningful escape amid contract negotiations with the city.

The future of the Tyrrell Park Riding Stables is currently unknown. The stables have been a staple in the community for six years, and owners are fighting to keep it that way.

The City of Beaumont added new requirements to a contract regarding the stables to put more pressure on the owners. The owners said they cannot afford to meet the new guidelines.

“Now they're saying, you know, we just want a month to month basis,” Rita Hall, Tyrell Park Riding Stable manager, said. “And so, you know, we have no guarantees about anything long term.”

Hall said she is caught in a back and forth battle with the City of Beaumont. After an expired contract, failed new contract, and rejected bid, stable managers said keeping the business running has been tough.

“That's kind of scary to go out, and I don't want to go buy a $5,000 horse and bring it in here and, you know, then have, 'Oh we're going to close this down because we've got other plans.'" Hall said.

Stable managers could not afford the new contract typed up by the city because of several added requirements. The new contract requires stable owners to mow their own lawns and be responsible for their own sewer lines.

None of these requirements were in the original contract.

City officials put out a bid on the stables. This means that anyone can come forward with a proposal. So far, the current owners are the only ones who have out a bid.

Mayor Robin Mouton said city officials could not approve the owners' bid because it did not meet the city’s new contract requirements.

"What the council didn't want to do was set a precedent of not following the bid process, which would affect future bids for any other citizen that would come along and make a bid on any other project,” Mayor Mouton said.

Now, stable managers are back at the drawing board. Hall said it’s frustrating to have her business lie in limbo, and her heart goes out to the children.

“My heart is really about educating and loving the kids and helping them become successful adult, and you know, figuring out how to deal with the tough situations in life and having an out, something that you can that helps you survive," Hall said. "And horses are a huge way for that to happen for a lot of people."

Hall is hopeful stable managers will be able to reach an agreement with the city and continue providing a meaningful escape for Southeast Texans.