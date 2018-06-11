The newlyweds that died in a helicopter crash on their way to their honeymoon last weekend will be remembered this weekend.

Visitation for Bailee Ackerman Byler, who was from Orangefield, will be held Thursday, Nov. 8 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Turning Point Church in Vidor. Her funeral service is right afterward at 4 p.m., at the church.

Her husband Will's visitation is Friday, Nov. 9 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Bellville United Methodist Church, with the funeral service beginning at 10 a.m.

MORE | Orangefield woman, husband die in helicopter crash on wedding night

MORE | Obituary

A graveside service will take place Friday, Nov. 9 at 4:30 p.m. at the Byler Family Cemetery on the Byler Ranch in Uvalde.

© 2018 KBMT