SILSBEE, Texas — Funeral services have been announced for a Beaumont woman who was murdered on Valentine's Day in Beaumont.

Services for Olivia Jones, 38, will be held in Silsbee on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Silsbee according to posts on Facebook by family members.

Services begin at 11 a.m. at the church at 350 North Street in Silsbee.

Floral arrangements can be sent to Coleman Funeral home at 425 South 12th in Silsbee according to the post.

Joshua Simmons Join us February 27 at 11:00 A.M. to celebrate the life of Olivia Simmons. See you there.

Police say that Jones was fatally shot on the morning of February 14, 2019, by her husband Christopher Ray Jones, 40, of Beaumont.

He is currently free on a $150,000 bond according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.