ORANGE, Texas — Funeral services are set for a longtime deacon with the Diocese of Beaumont.
Deacon Laurence 'Larry' David died on February 12 at the age of 74 according to the diocese.
He was assigned as a deacon to St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica for many years.
A gathering of his family and friends is set for 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, February 20 at St. Mary Church in Orange. A Rosary will be recited at 5:30 p.m.
From 9 until 10:30 a.m. on Friday, February 21, friends and family will gather at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica in Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30.
His internment with military honors is set for 3 p.m. at St. Mary Cemetery in Orange.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Orange Lions Club, P.O. Box 1572, Orange, Texas 77631; St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica, P.O. Box 3309, Beaumont, Texas 77704; St. Mary Catholic School, 2600 Bob Hall Road, Orange, Texas 77630 or to The American Red Cross, 3901 IH-10 East, Orange, Texas 77630.
