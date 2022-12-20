Funeral arrangements set for two Vidor teens killed in Sunday morning wreck

Blake Post and John Castilaw III died after a Dodge Journey crashed into a RV.

VIDOR, Texas — Funeral arrangements have been set for two Vidor teenagers who were killed in an early Sunday morning wreck.

15-year-old Blake Post and 14-year-old John Castilaw III died when their 2012 Dodge Journey lost control and traveled off a roadway, hitting a utility pole and then an RV, that later caught fire.

Visitation for Castilaw III will be held on Friday, December 23, 2022 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Vidor.

A funeral service will follow from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. A burial will be held at the Restlawn Memorial Park in Vidor.

A celebration of life for Post will be held Friday, December 23, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Beaumont.

A community prayer service for Post and Castilaw III is scheduled to take place the night of Thursday, December 22, 2022 at the First Baptist Church sanctuary, according to an Orange Pct. 4 Constables office Facebook post.

The church is located at 350 North Main Street in Vidor, and the service is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

The deadly wreck happened shortly before 2 a.m. A 2012 Dodge Journey was driving north on Concord Street just south of Vidor when the driver lost control and traveled off the roadway, Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.

After leaving the road, the Dodge hit a utility pole and an RV and then caught fire. Post and Castilaw were in the Dodge when the wreck happened.

Troopers believe Post was driving the Dodge at the time of the wreck. It is unknown what caused the driver to lose control.

"The Orange Pct 4 Constables office extends its deepest condolences to the Post and Castilaw families for the loss of two young men," Constable Matt Ortego said in a Facebook post.

The day after the wreck, officials with the Vidor Independent School District released a statement expressing their heartbreak.

"Vidor ISD was heartbroken to hear the news about John Castilaw and Blake Post," school officials said in a release. "John was enrolled at Vidor High School and Blake had been a student in the past."

District officials said their prayers will be with the family and friends of the two teens during these hard times.

"Their passing is mourned by us all and we know they will be missed by many," district officials said.