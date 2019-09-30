HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Funeral arrangements for former Hardin County Judge Kent Walker, who died after a long battle with cancer, according to a Facebook post by Hardin County Judge Wayne McDaniel.

Here's the obituary posted by Broussard's Mortuary:

Judge Randall Kent Walker, 60, of Sour Lake, died Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was born on February 23, 1959, to Billie Ware Walker and Ethel Burt Walker, in Beaumont. Judge Walker has served as the Justice of the Peace in and for the Sour Lake area since 1994. Prior to that, he served Hardin County as a Deputy Sheriff under Mike Holzapfel for about a decade before being elected to the Justice Court.

Survivors include his wife, Joelle Walker; daughter, Haleigh Elizabeth Walker and her fiancé, John Glasscock, of Dallas; stepdaughter, Erin Anders and her fiancé, Zack Sullivan, of Round Rock; and siblings, William Walker of Grand Saline and Tina Rucker and her husband, Don, of Beaumont.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ernest Walker; and sister, Lollie Soileau.

A gathering of Judge Walker’s family and friends will be from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at Broussard’s, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. His graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m., at Rosedale Cemetery, Old Beaumont Road, Sour Lake.

