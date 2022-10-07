Funeral arrangements set for beloved Jefferson County Deputy James Lee

Deputy James Lee was hit and killed by a speeding car while he was mowing his lawn Saturday night.

HAMSHIRE, Texas — Funeral arrangements have been set for a beloved Jefferson County deputy after a tragic accident near Fannett.

Deputy James Lee died Saturday, July 9, 2022 after he was hit by a speeding vehicle while moving his lawn. He was 71 when he died.

A funeral for Deputy Lee will be held Friday, July 15, 2022 at the First Baptist Church located at 25304 Highway 124 in Hamshire. Services will begin at 11 a.m.

Deputy Lee's cremation arrangements will be handled through Broussard's Crematorium.

Memorial contributions for Deputy Lee can be made to Olive Tree Ministries, PO Box 1452, Maple Grove, Minnesota 55311 or to 100 Club of Southeast Texas, PO Box 3405, Beaumont, Texas 77704.

Deputy Lee started with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office in 1973. He temporarily left the office, came back in 2002, and had been with the office ever since.

Those who worked with Deputy Lee said he had a major impact on his community and coworkers. His abrupt death has changed the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office forever.

Jefferson County Sheriff Zena Stephens told 12News Deputy Lee was also a Marine and had no upcoming plans of retiring from the sheriff's office.

Deputy Lee was described as someone who enjoyed going to work to protect the Jefferson County community. He was tough but always showed compassion.

Lee leaves behind his wife and son. His son James was set to start working at the sheriff's office in corrections on Friday, July 15, 2022.

Deputy Lee had been looking forward to his son's starting day for a while.