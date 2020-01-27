PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Funeral arrangements have been set for a man police say was shot and killed at a Port Arthur home in Griffing Park Wednesday night.

A gathering of friends and family of Jose 'Ray' Riojas Sr. will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday night at Melancon's Funeral Home in Nederland.

A Celebration of Ray's life will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at the funeral home, followed by burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Groves.

According to his obituary, Riojas was a supervisor for a chemical plant, and was a DJ on weekends.

"Ray’s passion in life was his family and making music. He was a hard-working man who was humble and had a great sense of humor," the obituary continues.

Investigators arrested Jeremy Roy, 30 and Larnell Mosley, 32, in connection with his death.

Detective Mike Hebert with the Port Arthur Police Department said they got the men they were looking for.

"We would like to tell the people of Griffing Park, I know that this homicide rocked their neighborhood, we are very confident that these are the two individuals who committed this murder," Hebert said.

Police say Riojas was at his home, in the 4500 block of Sunken Court, when he was shot multiple times around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"This wasn't a random act of violence. These individuals went to that house to encounter our victim," Hebert said.

