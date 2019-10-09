HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Funeral arrangements have been set for a 9-year-old killed in an ATV accident near Fred over the weekend.

The visitation for Wyatt 'Booman' Wells is set for 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday at Farmers Funeral Home in Silsbee.

The funeral services will be held at the same location Friday at 1 p.m.

It's located at 415 N. 4th Street in Silsbee.

The boy died on Saturday after crashing an ATV into a tree.

Obituary of Wyatt Lain Estes | Farmer Funeral Home Wyatt Lain Estes received his angel wings, on September 7, 2019 in Beaumont, Texas. Wyatt was born on May 8, 2010. Survivors include his parents, Sabrina and Curtis Estes; sister, Maggie; as well as his brothers Kurt and Colton Estes; grandparents, Patricia Ann Crawford and James Allison Crawford.

