HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — Funeral arrangements have been set for a 9-year-old killed in an ATV accident near Fred over the weekend.
The visitation for Wyatt 'Booman' Wells is set for 5 p.m.-8 p.m. Thursday at Farmers Funeral Home in Silsbee.
The funeral services will be held at the same location Friday at 1 p.m.
It's located at 415 N. 4th Street in Silsbee.
The boy died on Saturday after crashing an ATV into a tree.
RELATED: Father speaks after 9-year-old son dies in Hardin County ATV crash, money being raised for funeral
RELATED: 9-year-old boy killed in ATV crash in Hardin County, one other child hurt
RELATED: Orange County ATV accident injures two early Monday