Funeral arrangements have been announced for the three Hardin County teens who died in a crash on Sunday.

Alix Neel, 18, of Batson

A gathering of Alix's family and friends will begin at 5:00 p.m., Thursday, September 13, 2018, at First Baptist Church, 756 6th Street in Sour Lake.

Her funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 14, 2018, at First Baptist Church in Sour Lake. Her burial will follow at Pine Ridge Cemetery in Sour Lake. Services are under the direction of Broussards in Beaumont.

The services for Garrett Saulters will begin with a Visitation for family at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 13 at the Cochran Funeral Home in Livingston.

A visitation service for all his family and friends will follow at 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

The funeral will be Friday, September 14, at 2:00 pm at the Cochran Funeral Home in Livingston.

The burial will follow at the Blue Water Cemetery.

A service of remembrance for Caringtin Mosley will be held on Thursday, September 13, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Batson with Reverend Tolbert Hudspeth and Reverend Frank Aragon officiating.

The burial will follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson.

