'He loved his job for teaching' : Funeral arrangements set for beloved Port Arthur ISD teacher

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Funeral arrangements have been set for a beloved Port Arthur Independent School District teacher.

James Lowell Terrell, III of Buna died at his home on Monday, November 21, 2022 at the age of 42 years old.

He was apart of the Buna High School class of 1998.

Terrell worked as a teacher at Memorial High School in Port Arthur.

He loved pulling pranks on people and was always known as a practical joker, according to his obituary from Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home.

Terrell loved going to the movies, photography, but most of all, he loved to laugh.

His musical talents were playing the trumpet, trombone, bagpipes and fiddle. He also loved antiques and his Ford truck, according to the obituary.

Paola Morales took to Facebook to mourn the loss of her former teacher.

"If you had Mr. Terrell as your teacher you know he loved is job for teaching, especially dressing up, he loved his costumes," she said in the post. "He was really the coolest teacher man. He was truly one of the best teachers I had. RIP James Terrell, prayers for your loved ones."

Terrell is survived by his parents James Terrell and Donna Stewart, his brothers John Terrell, his aunts Diane Stuckey and Terrie Terrell, his cousins, Scott Lindsey and Tiffany Nelkin, his great aunt Ethel Faye White and great uncle Sonny Mack Townsend.

The funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home, located at 34490 US-96 in Buna.

The burial will follow at Antioch Cemetery, located at 1850 FM 1004 in Buna.

Visitation will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022.

