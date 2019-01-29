BEAUMONT, Texas — Funeral arrangements for former Jefferson County Judge Ron Walker have been announced.

Judge Ronald L. Walker died on January 27, 2019, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont.

Family and friends of Judge Walker will gather from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, January 29 at Broussard's on North Major Drive in Beaumont according to Broussard's website.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 30, also at Broussard's. His interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Beaumont.