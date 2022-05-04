x
Funeral arrangements announced for Harris County deputy constable Jennifer Chavis

The funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 13 at Fountain of Praise Church.

HOUSTON — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 13 at Fountain of Praise Church, located at 13950 Hillcroft Avenue.

A family visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. 

A public visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The service will take place immediately after. 

Police honors will be held in the church parking lot after the service and a procession will be led to Liberty, Texas where Chavis will be buried. 

Posted by Harris County Constable Precinct 7 on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Who is Jennifer Chavis?

Chavis, 32, was killed by a suspected drunk driver in a fiery crash Saturday evening on Beltway 8 near Fondren Road.

She was pulled over on the side of the Beltway to intercept a suspected drunk driver, later identified as 36-year-old Adolfo Serrano.

Chavis was assigned to the Precinct 7 Toll Road Division after joining the department full-time in November of 2020.

Prior to joining the department, Chavis was a retired Army veteran.

Chavis leaves behind her husband and a 4-year-old son. She also leaves behind an 11-year-old nephew that the couple was raising.