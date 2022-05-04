Funeral arrangements announced for Harris County deputy constable Jennifer Chavis

The funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 13 at Fountain of Praise Church.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis.

The funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 13 at Fountain of Praise Church, located at 13950 Hillcroft Avenue.

A family visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A public visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The service will take place immediately after.

Police honors will be held in the church parking lot after the service and a procession will be led to Liberty, Texas where Chavis will be buried.

Remembering the Life of Deputy Jennifer L. Chavis (1989-2020) Wednesday, April 13, 2022 Fountain of Praise Church 13950... Posted by Harris County Constable Precinct 7 on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Who is Jennifer Chavis?

She was pulled over on the side of the Beltway to intercept a suspected drunk driver, later identified as 36-year-old Adolfo Serrano.

Chavis was assigned to the Precinct 7 Toll Road Division after joining the department full-time in November of 2020.

Prior to joining the department, Chavis was a retired Army veteran.