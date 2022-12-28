Funeral arrangements set for beloved Beaumont pastor who died Christmas Day

A reception with a gathering of Father Sam's family and friends will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Our Mother of Mercy Church, beginning at 3 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Catholic Diocese of Beaumont has announced funeral arrangements after the passing of a beloved pastor.

Father Osigbheme “Sam” Igbafe, MSP, died on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 9 p.m. at Village Creek Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Lumberton.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a December 26, 2022 newscast.)

Father Sam had been pastor of Our Mother of Mercy in Beaumont when he suffered a medical emergency in November 2021, according to a release from the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont.

The reception with a gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at Our Mother of Mercy Church, beginning at 3 p.m.

A vigil service will follow at 6 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, January 6, 2023 at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, with Father Sam's graveside service at 1:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Raywood.

Father Sam was born on June 9, 1967, in Delta, Nigeria. He studied for the priesthood in Nigeria and was ordained on June 28, 1997, for the Missionary Society of St. Paul (M.S.P.).

After years of ministry in Africa, Father Sam went to Ireland in 2006 and served as a missionary in the Archdiocese of Armagh.

He came to the Diocese of Beaumont in 2019 when he was assigned to Our Mother of Mercy Church. He served as pastor there until November 2021, according to the release.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.