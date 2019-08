BEAUMONT, Texas — Funeral arrangements have been announced for Joseph 'Joe' Tortorice Jr.

Tortorice died on August 10.

His friends and family will gather with his Rosary recited at 6 p.m. on Thursday, August 15 at St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica in Beaumont. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 16.

His entombment, with military honors, will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park with a reception to follow at Beaumont Country Club at 5355 Pine Street.