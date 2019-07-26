ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An online fundraiser for a Buna man who died after hitting a couch in the middle of I-10 on his motorcycle is nearing its $5,000 goal.

The GoFundMe reached $4,195 in donations as of 3 p.m. Friday, July 26.

The accident happened near Rose City around mile marker 858 about 10:45 p.m. Friday, July 19, Texas DPS Sgt. David Hendry said in a news release.

"Late Friday evening, July 19th, we received the call that no one wants to get," Jamie Rawls said on the GoFundMe page.

"His sons, family, and friends have been left behind to mourn and grieve the loss of a man who did nothing less than leave his impact on all of us," Rawls said. "But we are never prepared for these things, and we are without words during this time, so we ask that you please keep his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers."

John Franklin Martin, 42, of Buna, was riding a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle in the inside lane of eastbound I-10 when he hit the couch in the roadway, throwing him off the bike, Hendry said.

He was taken to St. Elizabeth's hospital in Beaumont and pronounced dead a short time later. He was not wearing a helmet when the crash happened, Hendry said.

"We are trying to stay positive, because we know there is no other way John would have rather gone, than on his bike," Rawls said. "For those who love motorcycles, riding isn't just a hobby. It's a passion and a way of life."

