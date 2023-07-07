Fundraiser being held Sunday in Silsbee to benefit Beaumont family displaced by house fire

Little Mexico Café in Silsbee will be offering deals on food and beverages on Sunday, July 16, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to benefit the Hamilton Family.

SILSBEE, Texas — The Southeast Texas community is rallying behind a family after a fire heavily damaged their Beaumont home.

On Friday July 7, 2023, Beaumont firefighters were sent to the fire at a home in the 2600 block of Central Dr. at about 10 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the home. The fire is believed to have started on the back porch.

MORE | GoFundMe to help the Hamilton Family

Ring doorbell video obtained by 12News shows Taylor Hamilton, who was home at the time of the fire, rush out of the home trying to save the family dogs.

"It was definitely one of the most terrifying things I have endured in my life," he said.

He quickly learned that there was nothing more he could possibly do as the fire was spreading quickly.

"Almost the entire back porch was on fire," he said.

While firefighters worked hard to put out the blaze, the damage was already done and the Hamilton Family was left with almost nothing.

"Everything else is just so damaged, from soot and smoke. I don't know what else. We are still kind of sorting through debris and stuff and figuring out what is worth saving," Hamilton said.

Now, family-friend Vanessa Madeles is stepping up by organizing a fundraiser to help the Hamilton Family build back.

Madeles owns Little Mexico Café in Silsbee.

"I wanted to do something to help out, you know just trying to see and make her understand no matter what there is always light shining through," she said.

Madeles will be offering deals on food and beverages at her café on Sunday, July 16, 2023 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

She hopes people come with an appetite and more importantly, to help support a family in need.

"Five tacos for 5.55. We usually do those for May the 5th. So, it's just 5 mini tacos. We are doing fresh waters and lemonade," Madeles said.

100% of the donations will go towards the Hamilton Family to help get them back on their feet.

Isabella Hamilton is grateful for the overwhelming support her family has received from Southeast Texans.

"I want to thank the community who has come out and helped my family. It has meant a lot to us," she said.