Funding from $1T infrastructure bill could bring more jobs to the Port Arthur area, officials say

City officials said to get the grant money, they will have to act fast and be aggressive.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur city officials are hoping they will be able to use grant money from President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill to improve the city.

The bill was signed into law on Monday, Nov. 15.

Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie held a press conference Friday morning with City Manager Ronald Burton, the Sabine Pass Port Authority director, and Port Arthur Port Director Larry Kelly. Together, they are striving to allocate federal money into Port Arthur.

Officials said the two places that are at the top of their list to receive federal money are the Port of Port Arthur and the Sabine Pass Port Authority. Kelly believes bettering the ports will better the area and the community around them.

“It helps improve all our infrastructure, how the rainwater drains off and how it happens, and also the other component is resiliency,” Kelly said.

There is no set time as to when the money could make its way to Jefferson County. Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick believes it could be years before federal infrastructure aid even makes it to Southeast Texas.

However, Port Arthur officials plan to act fast and be aggressive in order to get grant money flowing in.

“So that means that some highway used to be built or improved, you know, lighting has to happen, so alot of industries will be working whatever improvements with receiving the grant,” Mayor Bartie said.

The infrastructure bill set aside $240 million to update grade ports and freight services around the nation. Port Arthur officials said the money could mean bringing more jobs into the community.

“For our neighbors here, it may mean a direct job opportunity,” Kelly said. "Take utilities, place them underground, increase resiliency, add lighting for security, add fencing but also stabilize those areas."

City officials know the competition is going to be stiff. To increase their chances of getting federal funding, they plan to pinpoint the upgrades the city need.

“That assessment there, I believe, will help determine exactly how the DOT will probably look at the decision process and awarding process,” Mayor Bartie said.

As of now, the timeline to get the grant money remains unclear. Port Arthur officials hope to know something within the next six weeks.