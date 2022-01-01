Southeast Texas couple welcomes 1st baby born at CHRISTUS in 2022

Not only is he the first baby to be born at CHRISTUS in 2022, but he is also the couple’s first child.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Southeast Texas family is celebrating their new baby on New Years Day.

Hendrix was born at 7:21 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, making him the first baby to be born at CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth in 2022. Hendrix weighed in at 8 pounds and was a little more than 20 inches long.

Hendrix was born to Alix and Ashley Bridwell, and the couple was joyous for his arrival. Not only is he the first baby at CHRISTUS in 2022, but he is also the couple’s first child.

“It is both of our first, and we’re still undecided because this one pregnancy was a bit complicated and hard on us,” Ashely Bridwell, said.

Choosing the new year’s baby’s name took a while, but the couple eventually heard the name Hendrix and fell in love.

“Me and my husband went back and forth on names, and I was just reading off names one day at like 4 a.m., and heard it and loved it,” Bridwell said.

All the couple wants for their first child is nothing but the best.

“I know I can’t really pick and choose what goes on around him,” Bridwell said. “All I can do is raise him to be happy and healthy so he can make the world his own.”

The new year baby was delivered by Dr. Angela Thompson.

Meet Hendrix, the first baby born at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth in 2022! Hendrix was born to joyful parents... Posted by CHRISTUS Southeast Texas Health System on Saturday, January 1, 2022

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

From a CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth release:

Meet Hendrix, the first baby born at CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth in 2022!