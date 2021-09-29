Friends and family mourn loss, celebrate life of Southeast Texas legal legend Leonard Giblin Jr.

Former Judge Leonard Giblin Jr. died Saturday, Sept 25 after complications from COVID-19.

PORT NECHES, Texas — Friends and family of a legend in the Southeast Texas legal community came together Wednesday to mourn his death and celebrate his life.

Former Judge Leonard Giblin Jr. died Saturday, Sept. 25 after complications from COVID-19. Giblin was 80 years old.

Giblin was a Port Arthur native and a lifelong resident and member of the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Port Neches. He served in the U.S. National Guard and retired as a state district judge for the state of Texas.

His funeral was held at the St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, and many Southeast Texans went to give their condolences to the family.

Friends of Giblin said he was a true leader in the Southeast Texas community and served it in many ways. Judge John Stevens said he was a lifelong friend of Giblin and that Giblin’s vigorous attitude inspired him to go to law school.

“We all knew him to be a great leader, who was tireless, and like I said, selfless, and those are very great attributes,” John Stevens, criminal district court judge, said. “Anyone who could do that their whole life and have a great reputation is a very special person.”

Those who attended said they are heartbroken but are finding comfort in his legacy. They said Giblin impacted many lives and described him as a fair man who always put the law first. However, even though his work was important, his family always came first.

“My pawpaw, everywhere we were, he definitely was there,” Claire Gauthier, Giblin’s granddaughter said. “He was one of my biggest supporters. It was always good when I was cheering on the sidelines, look up and see him, and he was just always there for us.”

Giblin’s family members said he was a loyal public servant and know his legacy will never be forgotten.

“He was never in it for himself,” Julie Gauthier, Giblin’s daughter said. “He was always in it for others and for the community and for what’s right with the law and the legal field, and I think that’s a great legacy for those that come after him.”

Giblin’s daughter said she will never forget his positive spirit that brought joy to those around him. She said he loved to laugh, golf, and have a good time.

“He was always cutting up,” Julie Gauthier said. “He always likes to have a good time and laugh, and he always had a story to tell or something to keep people laughing.”

Giblin’s legacy left a line outside the church doors Wednesday morning. Those who went said they got to say their bittersweet goodbyes to an amazing judge and a lifelong friend.