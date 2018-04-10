VIDOR — A woman killed in a crash on Highway 12 in Vidor on Tuesday has been identified as 71-year-old Betty Carter.

Vidor Police say rumors that a traffic light on Highway 12 and FM 1132 was not working at the time of the fatal accident are not true.

Loretta Hayes is a longtime friend of Carter.

"She's that type of person you wanted to talk to her you wanted to hug her neck she was such a wonderful person," Hayes said.

In fact, they had been friends since their time at Vidor High School.

Carter was the first person to make Hayes feel welcome and they've kept up with each other over the years and almost always run into each other at Walmart.

"It's like we planned to met there because ever time I go I see her," Hayes said.

Through the years they kept in touch because their daughters played softball together.

They also shared a bond of knowing the pain of losing their husbands.

"I could've called her anytime I needed her," Hayes said. "She would've been there and I know that."

Hays says she was heartbroken when she found out carter was killed.

The accident happened at the intersection of Highway 12 and Evangeline Drive.

Another person was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

"It's just so horrible," Hayes said. "So horrible."

Carter says that going to Walmart and not seeing her Betty will never be the same.

"I know she's happy and shes in a better place than we are," Hayes said.

A visitation will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Memorial Funeral Home in Vidor.

A graveside service will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. at Williamson Cemetery in Vidor.

