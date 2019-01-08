JASPER COUNTY, Texas — The friend of a missing Jasper County woman is pleading for anyone with information about her friend's disappearance to come forward.

Kay McCoy has been missing since 2012.

Stacy Chesnut is perhaps the only friend 57-year-old McCoy had before she disappeared.

"I can't believe Kay is gone," Chesnut said. "It's still, it's not real."

She says McCoy kept to herself and would never run off. Chesnut said McCoy cared for her younger daughter, who has disabilities, before her disappearance.

"She was not a social person, she kept to herself. She took care of Laurie, no she wouldn't run off with anybody," Chesnut said.

McCoy disappeared from Jasper seven years ago and Jasper County investigators have made it their mission to find her.

The two worked together at Jasper County Search and Rescue and Jasper Animal Shelter. Chesnut said she was a sweet person and loved animals.

Chesnut said she never talked about her family much, but knew she didn't have a great relationship with her oldest daughter.

"Through the years, Kay would rarely mention her oldest daughter because they fought all the time. Her daughter would run away all the time," Chesnut said.

It turns out, 40-year-old Kristina Hicks may have a role in her mother's vanishing.

On Monday, a Jasper County grand jury indicted Robert and Kristina Hicks for abusing McCoy's credit cards and checks. They are charged with credit card abuse and forgery.

Chesnut says the news is a huge break in finding her friend.

"I'm glad that they finally indicted them, the oldest daughter and the son-in-law. Now, I hope we can go find her body and bring her home and put her to rest," Chesnut said.

The question of what happened to Kay McCoy still remains.

Chesnut hopes more answers will surface following the indictments.

She encourages anyone to come forward with any information.

"Everybody's got cell phones, everybody's got Facebook and cameras. Somebody has seen something and just maybe don't realize they've seen something," Chesnut said.